In a reflective post on social media, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu sounded a quiet alarm over the growing social fallout of economic progress. Drawing from personal observation and philosophical roots, Vembu warned that modern life’s obsession with status and material growth is eroding empathy and weakening the ties that bind communities together.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vembu spotlighted a troubling trend: the way income-based social circles are reshaping society.

“Let me try: in all modern societies, high income people tend to socialize with other high income people. Segregation by income class is far more common than ever before and this is particularly true in urban areas where caste is nowhere as important as class in who socialises with whom,” he wrote.

He linked this growing divide to a broader shift in how people direct their mental energy — toward competing for status rather than caring for one another. “Easy to envy the neighbour going on vacation to Italy and be ignorant of the plight of a distant relative or a former teacher or a security guard struggling to pay medical bills - out of sight, out of mind,” he added.

Drawing from the concept of dharma — often interpreted as one’s moral duty and connection to others — Vembu wrote, “Dharma is this interconnectedness. Our personal economic progress uproots us and we are no longer deeply connected.”

His post resonated widely online, prompting a flurry of responses that echoed his concerns.

“This is exactly the truth. Class consciousness replaced 'Kula-Jaati' consciousness when the latter broke down but could not form the newer community space because it is rooted in wanting more and an unhealthy sense of competition against one's own,” a user commented.

Another added, “Money is an illusion. We see things happening by money and that builds our worldview\... The sense of community goes once a person has money because they feel they don't need community and society any more... A farmer living in a disconnected village will understand this clearly.”

A third reflected on the role of education: “Very well put. In our education, unfortunately, there is no enough emphasis on 'value' in comparison with measures like marks, skills, communication etc. 'Jo jeeta wohi sikandar' attitude got ingrained into society. This prevents us from being connected with our kith and kin.”