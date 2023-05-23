Over 800 mn people likely to suffer from back pain by 2050 globally: Report

More than 800 million people worldwide are likely to suffer from lower back pain by 2050, which is a 36 per cent increase from the year 2020, as per an analysis published in the journal Lancet Rheumatology.

The ‘An analysis of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021’ study showed that since 2017, the number of low back pain cases recorded is more than half a billion. In addition, there were approximately 619 million cases of back pain in 2020.

The data collected over the course of 30 years show the shift in increased cases of back pain to be in Asia and Africa, said researchers from the University of Sydney.

Their findings, based on data from 1990 to 2020 from over 204 countries, showed that the number of cases of low back pain is growing, with modelling suggesting by 2050, 843 million people will be affected by the condition primarily due to population increases and ageing of populations.

The continued lack of a consistent approach to back pain treatment and limited treatment options have researchers concerned that this will lead to a healthcare crisis, as low back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, researchers added.

"Our analysis paints a picture of growing low back pain cases globally, putting enormous pressure on our healthcare system," said lead author Professor Manuela Ferreira from Sydney Musculoskeletal Health, an initiative of the University of Sydney, Sydney Local Health District and Northern Sydney Local Health District.

"We need to establish a national, consistent approach to managing low back pain that is informed by research," Ferreira added.

At least one-third of the disability burden associated with backpain was attributable to occupational factors, smoking and being overweight. A widespread misconception is that low back pain mainly affects adults of working age.

"Ministries of health cannot continue ignoring the high prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions, including low back pain. These conditions have important social and economic consequences, especially considering the cost of care. Now is the time to learn about effective strategies to address the high burden and to act," said Alarcos Cieza, Unit Head at the World Health Organization.

Watch: Motorola Edge 40 5G launch update: Price, features, specifications of ‘slimmest’ 5G smartphone

Watch: Cannes 2023: boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta, Sunny Leone, influencers Dolly Singh and Niharika NM, BLACKPINK’s Jennie at Cannes Film Festival