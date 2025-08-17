'Owned 1/10th of Mumbai but drives Tata Zest': A billionaire’s quiet wealth philosophy

A Mumbai billionaire with a storied legacy and a sea-facing bungalow says his greatest wealth isn’t in his bank account—but in how he gives it away.

Sunil Gupta, founder and CEO of Prudent Asset India, shared a poignant dinner conversation with the 88-year-old grandson of Sir Mohammed Yusuf, whose family once owned nearly a tenth of Mumbai. Despite decades of amassed fortune, the industrialist's reflections cut against today’s flashy financial norms.

“I’ve built wealth over 65 years, and I won’t use even 0.5% of it,” the man told Gupta. “What truly matters is good health and good friends.” He emphasized that philanthropy shouldn’t wait until retirement. “Give every year, every day, in whatever way you can.”

Gupta described the man’s lifestyle as strikingly modest. “With one cheque, I can buy 100 Mercedes,” the billionaire had said, “but I still drive a Tata Zest. It’s not about what you can afford. It’s about what you value.”

He urged young professionals to respect money and reject the culture of consumption fueled by debt. “If you really want to build wealth, don’t spend to impress,” he advised. “Invest in good companies, strong mutual funds, and stay committed for the long term.”

Gupta, who manages the family’s wealth, called the conversation a reminder that “simplicity is power” and “living within your means is freedom.”

Now, the octogenarian is putting his philosophy into action by planning one of India’s finest animal hospitals in Navi Mumbai—funded entirely from his private wealth and guided by compassion.

“This isn’t advice from a pedestal,” Gupta wrote. “It’s wisdom passed down through generations—a call to live simply, give consistently, and hold on to what truly matters.”