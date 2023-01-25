Padma Awards 2023: KM Birla, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, MM Keeravani among 106 awardees

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, educator and philanthropist Sudha Murty, late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala are among 106 Padma awardees for the year 2023, Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Wednesday on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

For 2023, President Droupadi Murmu has approved conferment of 106 Padma Awards. The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awardees. 19 awardees are women and the list also includes two persons from category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, musician Zakir Hussain, late ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis, mathematician Srinivas Varadhan and politican S M Krishna will receive Padma Vibhushan. Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10 at the age of 82. He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms - 1989, 1993 and 2003. Sudha Murty, Kumar Mangalam Birla are among the nine awardees of Padma Bhushan.

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), RRR movie composer M M Keeravaani, actress Raveena Ravi Tandon are among the 91 awardees of Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civillian award.

Expert snake-catchers from the Irula tribe in Tamil Nadu, Vadivel Gopal, and Masi Sadiyan, were among those conferred with the Padma Shri.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.