'Paid extra for even 15 minutes of overtime': Indian worker shares lessons from Japan's work culture 

For Indian professional Ankit Purohit, working in Japan is not just about landing a job. The real adjustment begins after entering the workplace.

Purohit, who has lived and worked in Japan for 10 years, shared an Instagram video explaining the everyday rules and habits that shape office life in the country. His account covered punctuality, hierarchy, lunch breaks, elevator etiquette, overtime and boundaries after work.

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"In Japan, getting a job is not difficult, but understanding Japan's office culture is quite essential. I have been working in Japan for the last 10 years, and today I will show you what Japan's office work culture is like. In Japan, a lot of respect is given to time. So, if you are going to the office and your office is at 9:00 in the morning, you have to reach the office before 9:00. In Japan, even the company's CEO comes to the office by train, so there is no comparison regarding who comes to the office by car, who comes by bike, and who comes by train," he said.

Time, respect and routine

Purohit said punctuality is treated seriously in Japanese offices. Reaching at the official start time is not enough; employees are expected to arrive early enough to be ready for work when the day begins.

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He also pointed to a work culture where titles do not necessarily translate into visible privilege in daily office life. According to him, even senior executives often use public transport, reducing the kind of status comparison that can exist around how employees commute.

He then explained how small workplace behaviours reflect a broader culture of order and consideration.

"In Japan, there is usually a lunch break from 12:00 to 1:00, which is your own private time. And most Japanese people prefer to eat bento from convenience stores rather than bringing a tiffin from home. In Japan, elevators also have a different culture. If you are standing near the elevator buttons, you have to keep the door's button open until everyone has exited the elevator, and you will be the last one to exit. If you are doing 15 minutes of overtime, the company will even pay you for that. And once you log out, your manager will not call you to do extra work, and they will not ask you to do extra work on your days off," he added.

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Boundaries after work

One of the points that drew attention was his description of overtime and personal time.

Purohit said even short periods of overtime are counted and paid. He also said managers generally do not disturb employees after they log out or ask them to work on weekly offs.

For viewers used to always-on work cultures, this became one of the most discussed parts of the video.

What 10 years in Japan taught him

In the caption, Purohit listed the lessons he has drawn from a decade of working in Japan.

"Punctuality is non-negotiable. Arriving on time means being ready to work, not just entering the office. Respect is part of everyday work. Everyone, regardless of their position, is treated with professionalism and courtesy. Communication is key. If there's a delay or an issue, you're expected to inform your team early rather than wait until the last minute. Teamwork comes before individual success. Collaboration and supporting your colleagues are highly valued. Quality matters. Japanese companies focus on doing the job right rather than simply finishing it quickly. Continuous learning is encouraged. Employees are expected to keep improving their skills and adapt to new technologies and processes. After living and working in Japan for 10 years, I've realised that these small habits not only make you a better employee but also help you grow as a person."

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Internet reacts

The video prompted users to draw comparisons between Japan’s workplace discipline and office practices elsewhere, with many praising the emphasis on personal time, punctuality and everyday respect.

One user said every country could learn from a culture that respects employees after logout, while another pointed out that paying even 15 minutes of overtime showed how seriously worker time is valued.

Others noted that even small habits, such as elevator etiquette, reflected a wider culture of consideration and discipline, sparking a broader discussion on workplace boundaries and how routine behaviour can shape office culture.