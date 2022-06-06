Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns BJP leader's comments against Prophet

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the "hurtful" remarks by a ruling party leader in India against the prophet of Islam.

"I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH)", Shehbaz tweeted.

The prime minister also alleged that the current Indian government was trampling religious freedom and especially the rights of Muslims.

"Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme, he said.

He went on to add: "All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH)."

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also strongly condemned what he called "completely repugnant & derogatory remarks by BJP officials about our beloved Prophet."

"Totally unacceptable; hurting sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world. Time for intl comm to stop the Hindutva' inspired Islamophobia in India," he tweeted.

In a separate statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office condemned "in the strongest possible terms, the highly derogatory remarks" by the two BJP leaders and said the "totally unacceptable remarks have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of billions of Muslims around the world."

Pakistan urged India to ensure that decisive and demonstrable action is taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks, it added.

"India must also take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security and well-being and allow them to profess and practice their faiths in peace, it said.

In New Delhi, the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.