PAN-Aadhaar linking mandatory: Check the last date and what happens if you fail to do so

Government has made it mandatory for Permanent Account Number (PAN) holders to link their number to their Aadhaar card latest by 31st March 2023.

According to the issued public advisory, if PAN is not linked to the Aadhaar card before 31st March 2023, the PAN will not operate. Once the deadline is missed, people will not be able to use their ten-digit unique alphanumeric number, and all financial transactions linked to PAN will stop working.

An earlier public advisory issued by the IT Department stated: "It is mandatory. Don't delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with their Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative."

Last date and late fee

The last date to link the PAN with Aadhaar was earlier extended from 31st March 2022 to 31st March 2023, which means it is approaching. However, people are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 to initiate the linking process. As per the advisory released by the IT department, if people fail to link PAN-Aadhaar by March 31, 2023, then their PAN number will become inoperative.

How to Link PAN with Aadhaar

You can link your PAN to your Aadhaar card online by following the below steps:

Go to the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Register if not done already. Your PAN will be your user id.

Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

A popup window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with your Aadhaar.

Verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar.

If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

