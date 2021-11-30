Parag Agrawal is named Twitter CEO, and netizens have just one thing to say

Not to blow our own trumpet but India indeed has given the top names of most of the biggest companies in the world. Exhibit A: the newest addition, Parag Agrawal, who has been named Jack Dorsey’s successor at Twitter.
After Agrawal’s appointment, netizens took to social media to discuss how some of the biggest names like Microsoft, Google, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and now Twitter are all headed by Indians. Google is headed by Sundar Pichai, Microsoft by Satya Nadella, Adobe by Shatanu Narayen, IBM by Arvind Krishna, Palo Alto Networks by Nikesh Arora, VMWare by Rangarajan Raghuram amid others.
Apart from desi Twitterati, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison also took to the microblogging site to talk about India’s contribution. “Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants,” said Collison.
Elon Musk, who is eyeing Tesla’s entrance in the Indian market said that the US benefits greatly from Indian talent.
Amid Indian bigwigs, Anand Mahindra cheekily likened the appointment of Indians as CEOs to a pandemic that has no vaccine yet. “This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it,” he said.
Gautam Adani called Agrawal’s appointment a great moment for India’s talent pool and US’ meritocracy system.
Congress leader Milind Deora said that India was at the forefront of global innovation in the Golden Age, and that it is now time to revisit the Gupta empire and stop the brain drain.
Netizens started a discussion on how India needs to nurture its talents. Suhel Seth asked why India can’t create its own Twitter or Google when it has such superb talent.
WHO IS PARAG AGRAWAL
The IIT-Bombay alumnus joined Twitter in 2011 as an ads engineer. He was serving as the CTO from October 2017 till he was elevated to CEO. Agrawal holds a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University and a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.
Also read: Meet Parag Agrawal: The IIT Bombay graduate who is now the CEO of Twitter
Also read: ‘Will Twitter be now Agrawal Tweets?’: Memes ensue after Parag Agrawal takes over as Twitter CEO
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today