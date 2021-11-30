Parag Agrawal is named Twitter CEO, and netizens have just one thing to say

Not to blow our own trumpet but India indeed has given the top names of most of the biggest companies in the world. Exhibit A: the newest addition, Parag Agrawal, who has been named Jack Dorsey’s successor at Twitter.

After Agrawal’s appointment, netizens took to social media to discuss how some of the biggest names like Microsoft, Google, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and now Twitter are all headed by Indians. Google is headed by Sundar Pichai, Microsoft by Satya Nadella, Adobe by Shatanu Narayen, IBM by Arvind Krishna, Palo Alto Networks by Nikesh Arora, VMWare by Rangarajan Raghuram amid others.

Apart from desi Twitterati, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison also took to the microblogging site to talk about India’s contribution. “Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants,” said Collison.

Elon Musk, who is eyeing Tesla’s entrance in the Indian market said that the US benefits greatly from Indian talent.

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Amid Indian bigwigs, Anand Mahindra cheekily likened the appointment of Indians as CEOs to a pandemic that has no vaccine yet. “This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it,” he said.

This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it. 😊 https://t.co/Dl28r7nu0u — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 29, 2021

Gautam Adani called Agrawal’s appointment a great moment for India’s talent pool and US’ meritocracy system.

Another great moment for India's depth of talent and USA's meritocracy system. Congrats @paraga on your unanimous selection as CEO. You will do @Twitter & @jack proud. After Microsoft, Google, IBM, Adobe, Flex, VMware and more, yet another Indian rises to lead the digital world. https://t.co/KmVbzHlAma — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 30, 2021

Congress leader Milind Deora said that India was at the forefront of global innovation in the Golden Age, and that it is now time to revisit the Gupta empire and stop the brain drain.

During the Golden Age of India, we were at the forefront of global innovation.



India was an equitable & inclusive society that encouraged idea sharing & R&D, embraced intelligent failure & free thought.



Time to revisit the Gupta Empire & stop India’s brain drain.#ParagAgrawal — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) November 29, 2021

Netizens started a discussion on how India needs to nurture its talents. Suhel Seth asked why India can’t create its own Twitter or Google when it has such superb talent.

Serious question: why do some of our brightest come into their own in foreign lands?



And if we are such a superb IT country then why didn’t we ever create a @Google or a @Twitter ? What’s missing? Do we castigate failure or something else? — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) November 29, 2021

Another Person of Indian Origin becomes head of a global tech giant. Parag Agrawal! https://t.co/sYp8SAUQDQ — Kedar Kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@kedardk) November 29, 2021

PARAG AGRAWAL



To succeed @jack as the CEO of @Twitter



Another Indian name In the ever growing list of Global business leaders :)



Here’s a list of the others I’ve tried to compile over the years! @paraga 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/u2hXA5VBb1 — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) November 29, 2021

Indian Origin Parag Agrawal to take over as CEO of Twitter.



And now:



Twitter- Parag Agarwal

Google - Sundar Pichai

Microsoft - Satya Nadella

IBM - Arvind Krishna

Adobe- Shantanu Narayen

VMWare - Raghu Raghuram pic.twitter.com/zItL2C96Bn — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) November 30, 2021

Parag Agrawal, another INDIAN born American has taken over as CEO of Twitter. Google. Microsoft, they lead almost everything. So much to learn from India. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) November 29, 2021

Parag Agrawal just became the CEO of Twitter



He grew up in India and was a "software engineer" in 2011



What an incredible story



Anything is possible. — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) November 29, 2021

Indian soft power across the Globe



Twitter- Parag Agrawal

Google - Sundar Pichai

Microsoft - Satya Nadella

IBM - Arvind Krishna

Adobe- Shantanu Narayen

VMWare - Raghu Raghuram — Astronaut 👨‍🚀 (@TheRobustRascal) November 29, 2021

WHO IS PARAG AGRAWAL

The IIT-Bombay alumnus joined Twitter in 2011 as an ads engineer. He was serving as the CTO from October 2017 till he was elevated to CEO. Agrawal holds a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University and a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Also read: Meet Parag Agrawal: The IIT Bombay graduate who is now the CEO of Twitter

Also read: ‘Will Twitter be now Agrawal Tweets?’: Memes ensue after Parag Agrawal takes over as Twitter CEO