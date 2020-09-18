Parents knowingly send COVID-19 positive child to school

A couple sent their child to school despite knowing their child was infected from coronavirus. The school management has now asked at least 30 students to go under quarantine after they found one student with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Attleboro Public School Mayor Paul Heroux in Massachusetts informed in a Facebook post that a COVID-19 positive student attended a class on Monday but the school was not notified about the diagnosis until the next day.

Attleboro High School superintendent David Sawyer sent a letter to at least 28 families whose children have come in close contact with the infected student and have asked to quarantine for 14 days. The letter added that the school was unaware of diagnosis until the next day.

The school did not identify the family or the infected student.

The school mayor said that the parents found out their child was coronavirus positive on September 11 but thought they could go to school after quarantine for several days.

The mayor added that the school system is taking great precautions to make sure that their 6,000 students would be as safe as possible under the circumstances. The mayor also urged parents to keep students who test positive for the virus or are awaiting test results at home.

