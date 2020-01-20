Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi to celebrate 'Exam' festival with students today; here's where and how to watch

In just less than hour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to start his third edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' today at 11 am. During this session, the PM will interact with selected school students, parents as well as teachers at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi .

PM Modi will be seen sharing 'valuable tips' to ease the stress of students especially who are going to sit for the upcoming board examination.

In this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha, around 2,000 students and teachers will be attending the event, of which nearly 1,050 students have got selected through an essay competition.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov had launched a 'short essay' competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha event. The entries for the competition, were invited online from 2nd December to 23rd December, 2019.

The essays were submitted based on five subjects-Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

All these students will get an opportunity to ask question to the prime minister.

Parkisha Pe Charcha timing:

The event will start at 11 am

Where to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha:

One can watch live session of Parkisha Pe Charcha on Doordrshan TV.

On YouTube-MHRD channel

Web portals MyGov

One can also watch on NaMO app

A senior official said the ministry received around 2.6 lakh entries from students for the event this year. Last year, it was around 1.4 lakh entries.

The first edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school and college students was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018. In the first edition of Parkisha Pe Charch, PM took 10 questions and in 2019, the PM answered to 16 questions.

This year's event was initially scheduled for January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.