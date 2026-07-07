Paris Couture Week 2026: Isha Ambani, Cardi B front row as Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' reimagines India's ancient temples for the modern goddess

Rahul Mishra's latest couture collection 'Devi: The Eternal Muse' did something few collections manage. It made ancient India feel startlingly contemporary at Paris Couture Week 2026. Inspired by the divine feminine, his Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection transformed the artistic language of the Ajanta and Ellora caves, a 12th-century stone dancer from Karnataka, murals and architecture of the Tarakeshwara Temple into clothes that felt less like garments and more like moving works of art.

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The front row was a statement in itself. Isha Ambani arrived in a sculpted grey creation, while Cardi B embraced the theatrical spirit of couture, both in a custom Rahul Mishra ensemble. Their presence ensured the show would dominate social media.

But once the lights dimmed, the celebrities faded into the background. The real spectacle was what unfolded on the runway. Models walked out in sculptural silhouettes that looked almost carved from stone. Dense embroidery using metallic zardozi, dabka work, pearls, crystals and bugle beads recreated the texture of weathered cave walls. Draped fabrics echoed the flowing forms of apsaras seen across Ajanta.

The collection's theatrical spirit extended beyond the garments. Mishra collaborated with traditional clay artisan Sumant Kumar to create ceremonial headpieces inspired by ancient temple crowns, while milliner Stephen Jones brought his signature drama through sculptural headwear that completed the runway's striking visual language.

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In Mishra’s collection, Devi was not just a reference to the goddess; she became a symbol of strength, creation, resilience and transformation. While he has always excelled at telling stories through embroidery, this collection felt more confident than ever. The sculptural grandeur added drama without compromising the sophistication expected of couture or veering into costume territory. There was no attempt to simplify Indian references for a global audience or explain them through a Western lens. The collection trusted its own Indian vocabulary. Calling it “the most India-inspired collection” he has ever done, Mishra likened it to time travel.

In Paris, Mishra also partnered with Tanishq Natural Diamonds on an exclusive couture jewellery collection, marking the first collaboration of its kind between the Indian jewellery house and an Indian couturier on the Paris couture stage. Sculptural necklaces echoed the same architectural language seen in the garments, translating movement, structure and nature into precious stones.

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"Couture has always been about celebrating craftsmanship at its highest expression," said Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited. She called the collection’s showcase at Paris Couture Week a defining milestone for Indian design, highlighting its growing influence in global couture jewellery. For Mishra, the collaboration was simply another way of expressing the ideas that have defined his career. He said, “This collaboration extends that philosophy into jewellery, allowing the inspirations I usually express through embroidery to find a new expression through natural diamonds and precious materials."

Indian luxury today is increasingly speaking in one voice, where couture, jewellery and craftsmanship exist as parts of the same creative ecosystem.

The timing couldn't be better. Indian culture is enjoying one of its strongest moments on the global fashion stage. Indian celebrities are now regular fixtures at the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week. The shift is also visible across the world's biggest cultural stages, where Indian designers are increasingly dressing A-listers such as Beyoncé, Cardi B, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and Kim Kardashian. Indian couture and jewellery are moving beyond bridal occasions into the realm of collectible luxury. Indian fashion is competing and winning at couture's highest level without diluting its identity, as is evident in Mishra’s latest collection.

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Fashion has always looked to India for inspiration. Luxury houses have referenced Indian embroidery, gemstones, textiles and craftsmanship for decades. What feels different now is that Indian designers are telling those stories themselves. Perhaps that is why Devi resonates at a deeper level.