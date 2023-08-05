Parl panel asks Centre to set up helpline for students who fail to crack competitive exams

A parliamentary panel has asked the health ministry to make a provision under 24×7 helpline for the students and youths who fail to clear competitive exams like UPSC, NEET, and JEE. The step is being taken to control the rising number of suicides among students and the unemployed.

The standing committee on Health and family welfare has asked the Healthy Ministry to strengthen ways to track factors causing suicides through its National Suicide Prevention and try to control the numbers.

“The committee recommends the ministry to make provision under its 24×7 helpline to telephonically connect with youths who fail to qualify for competitive exams like UPSC-CSE, NEET, SSC, JEE, etc, by few marks and counsel them against committing suicides,” the report said.

It further said: “The committee is pained to observe that students and unemployed youth accounted for the highest number of suicides in India.

The panel, headed by BJP’s Bhubaneshwar Kalita, said it believes that “feeling hopeless and low self-esteem” pushes a person to take extreme steps to end life.

“The panel has noted that while more students committed suicide than farmers, the latter’s suicides were termed a national crisis. However, suicides by students hardly caught anyone’s attention and were dealt with on a case-to-case basis,” the parliamentary committee said.

It also said that the Centre should “prioritise mental health awareness and education campaigns” to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

The panel recommended that it can be done by conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges, providing information on available mental health resources, and promoting open discussions on mental well-being.

The committee also acknowledged the National Suicide Prevention Strategy (NSPS), which is a comprehensive plan that aims to reduce the number of suicides in the country by 10 per cent by 2030.

The panel said school management committees should be encouraged to have inclusive learning spaces focusing on students’ social and emotional learning.

The committee noted that most of the issues highlighted by the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-16 have remained almost the same even in 2023.

“The Committee has recommended that in the NMHS-2, specific provisions should be made to generate evidence and data on mental health and psycho-social well-being of children, adolescents, youth and caregivers to understand the magnitude, trends, patterns and the prevalence of mental health and psycho-social problems among children, adolescents, youth and caregivers in India,” the report said.

The panel also recommended forming a dedicated cadre of counsellors in all schools under the ‘Manodarpan’ initiative.

“…A dedicated cadre of school counsellors in all schools under the “Manodarpan" initiative should be developed for this purpose,” it said.

Noting that the pandemic had a “devastating impact” on mental health, the government panel recommended an immediate and comprehensive countrywide mental health survey.

“A post-COVID-19 mental health survey is crucial to assess the prevalence and severity of mental health disorders among the Indian population,” it said.

Such a survey, the panel believes, will provide valuable insights into the demographic groups and regions most affected by the pandemic’s mental health consequences.

The panel added that the NMHS-2, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025, should be expedited so that the impact of Covid-19 may be accurately ascertained.

