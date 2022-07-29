Parle beats Amul, Britannia again; Ranks No.1 as India's most chosen FMCG brand

Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand Parle has managed to remain the most chosen brand for the tenth year in a row among the segment in India in 2021, revealed the latest Kantar India’s annual Brand Footprint report.

According to the data and rankings from Kantar India’s annual Brand Footprint 2022 report, the top ten most chosen FMCG brands in 2021 are Parle, Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus, Tata, Ghadi, Nandini, Colgate, Aavin and Lifebuoy. The report has ranked these brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), which is measured based on the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year.

The report also revealed that with a CRP score of 6,531 million, Parle has managed to hold the top spot for a record 10th year in a row. The brand reported a 14 per cent growth in CRP against the last year’s rankings. On the other hand, the CRP of Amul grew 9 per cent while that of Britannia increased 14 per cent in the current rankings compared to the year-ago period.

In addition to this, packaged foods brand Haldiram’s also managed to enter the top 25 ranking at number 24 and joined the billion CRP club along with the biscuits and cake brand Anmol. The report also mentioned that the brands reporting growth in CRP improved in 2021 over 2020 due to the improved mobility post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some snacking brands grew over 30 per cent, with Balaji growing by 49 per cent, followed by Kurkure at 45 per cent and Bingo at 37 per cent.

In terms of the beverage segment, Brooke Bond stood at the first spot with 1,446 million CRP points, while Tata slipped to the second spot with a 1,377 million CRP score. Bru, Nescafé, Horlicks and Boost were ranked third, fourth, fifth and sixth place.

In the health and beauty segment, Clinic Plus, Colgate and Lifebuoy occupied the top three spots. Moreover, in the dairy segment, brands like Amul, Nandini and Aavin managed to hold the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Overall, CRPs have increased from 89 billion to 98 billion, with the growth rate going up from 3 per cent in 2020 to 9 per cent in 2021, the report said. It also added that this growth in CRPs was driven by the food, health & beauty, and beverages categories.

The report further said that the bigger the brand, the faster the growth. The number of brands growing in terms of CRP improved in 2021 (70 per cent), over 2020 (56 per cent).

As per the report, big brands with over 61 per cent penetration levels grew the fastest with around 11.6 per cent growth in 2021. Meanwhile, only 66 per cent of small brands, with penetration between 1-20 per cent, registered growth in CRPs in the previous year.

Brand Footprint 2022 mapped 2021 rankings covered brands within the food, home care, health and beauty, beverages and dairy measuring over 400 brands and 98 billion CRPs.