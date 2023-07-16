Passenger abuses, slaps senior Air India official on Sydney-New Delhi flight

On a plane en route from Sydney to New Delhi, a senior Air India official was allegedly slapped and abused by a passenger on July 9. This happened when the official attempted to correct his fellow passenger about his "loud voice" after being shifted from business class to economy owing to the seat malfunctioning.

When the Air India official began correcting his co-passenger about his loud voice, the passenger slapped him, twisted his head and abused him, sources told the news agency PTI.

After five cabin crew failed to control the unruly passenger, the Air India official rushed to the rear seats, the PTI report said.

In an official statement, an Air India spokesperson confirmed that the assault took place, stating that the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was informed about the incident.

"A passenger on board AI301 operating Sydney-Delhi on July 9 behaved in an unacceptable manner during the flight, despite verbal and written warnings, causing distress to other passengers, which included one of our employees," reads the statement.

It further added, "Upon the flight's safe landing at Delhi, the passenger was handed over to the security agency, and the passenger later apologised in writing. The DGCA was duly informed of the incident. Air India will take a firm stand against misbehaviour. We will pursue this to the full extent of the law."

The authorities have not yet shared any information regarding the actions taken against the alleged passenger or on behalf of the assaulted official.

There has been a sudden surge in the unruly behaviour of flight passengers in the past couple of months.

The case is one of the many recent ones highlighting frequent problematic passenger behaviour on flights.

A few days back, two passengers on a Vistara flight engaged in a heated argument; however, the differences were later resolved amicably as none of the parties involved wanted to pursue it further.

After the incident, a Vistara spokesperson said, “This matter pertains to an argument between two passengers on Vistara flight UK852 going from Mumbai to Dehradun on 25 June 2023. A passenger got disturbed by a young passenger sitting in the row behind him. The said passenger questioned the behaviour, on which the parents of the young passenger objected. This led to a verbal altercation that was settled amicably upon intervention of the Vistara’s cabin crew onboard. The remainder of the journey after that was completed peacefully.”