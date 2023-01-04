Passenger alleges she was forced to remove her shirt during security check at Bengaluru airport

A passenger has alleged that she was forced to remove her shirt at the security check at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The woman, identified as Krishani Gadhvi, took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and narrated her ordeal. She wrote that the security personnel forced her to remove her shirt at the security checkpoint, where she had to stand wearing just a camisole.

“I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport: Why would you need a woman to strip,” she asked the authorities.

However, Gadhvi, who describes herself as a student and a performing musician, did not reveal any details about her journey, destination, when the incident happened, or other details.

Responding to her tweet, Bengaluru Airport said, “We deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force) a Government sovereign.”

The authorities even asked her to message them in person to get the issue resolved.

Security personnel have reportedly assured Gadhvi that they will check the CCTV footage and look into the matter. They even asked her why she didn’t lodge a complaint with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or at the airport police station.

A top security official said that nearly a lakh passengers were screened every day at the airport. “Every part of the airport is covered by CCTV. If the incident is a recent one, we can retrieve it and go through the footage. It is only an allegation without any specifics. Why is the individual tweeting out the experience to the world instead of registering a complaint with the CISF or the police?”

He added, “The passenger will be asked to remove anything that screening personnel feel is a hindrance to security screening. It could be belts, jackets, coats, or shoes.”

Earlier this week, a passenger was reportedly arrested from the Bangalore airport for allegedly assaulting a female CISF officer. The police said that the passenger was asked to furnish his documents for verification. The accused allegedly abused and assaulted the CISF officer. The incident had come to light lately. The passenger was in an inebriated state, the police added.