'Pathaan' box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film clocks over Rs 200 cr worldwide

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster release, broke another box office record on its second day, earning Rs. 68 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, this is the total amount collected by the Hindi version of the film in domestic ticket sales.



Pathaan grossed nearly Rs 70 crore on Day 2, which was yesterday, making it the first Hindi film to do so in a single day. Pathaan's India business now stands at Rs 123 crore, including the Rs 55 crore earned on its first day. Over the course of two days, the Tamil and Telugu dubs added another Rs 4.5 crore. For two days, worldwide ticket sales totalled more than Rs 200 crore.



"All BO records demolished. Pathaan creates history on Day 2 as well. First Hindi film to near ₹ 70 crore on a single day. Wed 55 cr, Th 68 cr (Republic Day). Total: ₹ 123 cr. Hindi version. India biz. Unimaginable. Unprecedented. Unstoppable," Taran Adarsh tweeted. In his second tweet, he revealed the Tamil and Telugu figures.



Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan, which had the biggest opening day in Bollywood, broke the record set by the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 with a first-day collection of Rs 55 crore. Pathaan made Rs 100 crores- to be specific Rs 106 crores globally, on Day 1 alone after adding overseas earnings.



On Day 2, the film surpassed the second century mark, with worldwide earnings of over Rs 219 crore.



Pathaan opened in 8,000 theatres worldwide, the most of any Hindi film, and 300 additional shows were added by exhibitors after the very first screening. In terms of Hindi movies, Pathaan had the second-highest advance ticket sales—5.5 lakh—after the Hindi dub of KGF: Chapter 2.



Pathaan is an action thriller set in Yash Raj Films' spy universe, and is Shah Rukh Khan's first lead role since 2018's Zero. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars SRK as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone's ISI agent to combat a terror threat posed by the villainous Jim, played by John Abraham.

