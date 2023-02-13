Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer mints over Rs 950 crore worldwide

Three weeks after its premiere, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continues to break box office records. The spy thriller, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Anand, saw strong attendance over the course of its third weekend. Pathaan made Rs 12.50 crore nett at the box office on Sunday.

The total collection for the Hindi version of the movie is Rs 469 crore, and Rs 486.25 crore if all the versions of the movie are included. Globally, it has crossed Rs 950 crore-mark globally.

The movie is currently on track to join the Rs 1,000-crore club at global box offices. Early trends indicate that Pathaan made about Rs 897 crore worldwide in just 19 days. "Pathaan (Hindi) is on the brink of another benchmark as it has collected 897 crore worldwide in 18 days and has probably crossed 900 crore," Box Office India stated.

The Siddharth Anand-directed film is on brink of overtaking SS Rajamouli's Baahubhali 2: The Conclusion, which grossed Rs 511 crore in India. Pathaan will be the first Bollywood film to break the Rs 500 crore barrier.

The success of Pathaan was unparalleled, as the film debuted with Rs 55 crore, emerging as the highest opening for a Bollywood film. Due to the song Besharam Rang in the movie and a recent smear campaign against the film industry, the movie became embroiled in controversy before it even hit theatres.

Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth episode in the YRF Spy Universe and Khan's follow-up to Zero (2018). The film came out on January 25, 2023, with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. Salman Khan also made an explosive appearance in the flick.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, has two additional movies scheduled for the year, including Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan.

