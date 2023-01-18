Pathaan row: PM Modi asks BJP leaders to refrain from making ‘unnecessary remarks’ on films

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the BJP national executive meeting held on January 16 and 17 in Delhi, asked the party leaders to refrain from making any ‘unnecessary remarks’ on films. This comes amid a growing call to boycott Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer, ‘Pathaan’.

According to India Today sources, the Prime Minister remarked that “some people give statements on some film” that continue to be run by the media the entire day. He then asked party workers to avoid making such ‘unnecessary statements’. He said that such statements overshadow the good work the party does.

Several BJP leaders including Ram Kadam, Sadhvi Pragya, and Narottam Mishra vocally criticised the film over saffron-coloured costumes in SRK’s ‘Pathaan’. Kadam asked if the movie was a ploy to gain cheap publicity or if it was a conspiracy. He said that the Maharashtra government will not let any film or serial that insults Hindutva emotions run in theaters.

On the other hand, Narottam Mishra said that the film contains objectionable scenes and will not be allowed to run in Madhya Pradesh.

“Kick them in the stomach, destroy their businesses and never watch any of their films. As soon as they are kicked on the stomach, they will run away from the country,” said Sadhvi Pragya.

‘Pathaan’ is the latest movie in a very long list of films and web shows that faced backlash and calls for boycott for various reasons. Pathaan’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ that shows Padukone in a saffron bikini has drawn the ire of few individuals, including the aforementioned BJP leaders.

‘Pathaan’ is scheduled for release on January 25.

