'Pay Rs 100 for selfie': BJP minister asks fans clicking pictures with her

Madhya Pradesh tourism minister Usha Thakur said those who want to click selfies with her should pay Rs 100 since this is “time-consuming process” which causes a delay in her programs. Thakur added this amount will be deposited in the treasury of the BJP’s local Mandal unit and will be utilised for party work.

She talked about her visit to Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, 250 km from Bhopal on Sunday when BJP cadres gathered around her for a selfie, causing a delay in the schedule.

“A lot of time gets wasted in clicking selfies, and often we get late by hours for our programmes. From the (party) organisational point of view, we thought any person clicking a selfie (with her) should deposit Rs 100 in the treasury of the BJP’s local Mandal unit,” Thakur was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

She added that people should welcome her with books instead of flowers since flowers can only be offered to the “unblemished” Lord Vishnu as Goddess Lakshmi resides in them.

Usha Thakur is not the only leader to seek donations for selfies. Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah also proposed that those wanting to click selfies with him should donate Rs 10 for a cause.

The minister had also appealed to citizens to donate Rs 500 to the PM Cares Fund after getting fully vaccinated if they can afford it. “Due to the COVID pandemic, all arrangements have been affected. So, I appeal with folded hands to all those who have been enabled by God to donate Rs 500 to the PM CARES Fund after getting vaccinated,” the BJP leader said.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs