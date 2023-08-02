Peak Bengaluru moment: This man booked a Rapido for 45-minute journey; waiting time left him shocked

The plight of Bengaluru's residents due to traffic congestion is not a new issue; in fact, it continues to worsen with each passing day. In a recent incident which has shed light on the city's ongoing traffic woes, a Bengaluru resident attempted to book a Rapido ride with an estimated travel time of 45 minutes. To his astonishment, the app displayed a staggering 225-minute waiting period.

Frustrated by this experience, the individual turned to Twitter to share his ordeal. He posted a screenshot of the Rapido app, showcasing the mentioned wait time, and captioned it, "Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Waiting for over 3.7 hours for a 45-minute journey. @peakbengaluru #rapido #Bengaluru #peakbengaluru."

Rapido Care swiftly acknowledged the incident and responded, "Hi Deyalla, please accept our apologies for the inconvenience you faced. We deeply regret that no captains were available when you needed them. Nonetheless, we are continually expanding our fleet to address this issue. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

This incident once again highlights the dire traffic situation that plagues the Silicon Valley of India on a daily basis. The city consistently witnesses stories of individuals grappling with the challenges posed by traffic, leading to wasted hours during commutes and exorbitant auto and taxi fares.

In an incident from last month, a man who took a Rapido bike ride said that his Apple watch thought he was cycling as he was stuck in a Bengaluru for too long. At times, the traffic gridlock becomes so severe that vehicles make no progress whatsoever.

In May, a video went viral depicting a bus driver finishing his entire lunch while immobilized in traffic. The video circulated widely online and garnered millions of views, underscoring the extent of traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

Also Watch | Income Tax Return: If you haven’t filed your ITR by July 31, don’t worry. Here’s how you can file a belated ITR