scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Pejwar math head Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji is dead

One of prominent religious leaders of South India, the 88-year old swamiji was admitted to a hospital at Manipal a few days ago for breathing difficulty

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of the seer Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of the seer

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math in Udupi in Karnataka died on Sunday after a brief illness, math sources said. One of prominent religious leaders of South India, the 88-year old swamiji was admitted to a hospital at Manipal a few days ago for breathing difficulty and his end came on Sunday morning, they said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of the seer, who was the 33rd swamiji in the lineage of the Pejawar Math heads.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos