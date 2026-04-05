'Photoshop mein kami reh gayi': Assam CM's wife slams Pawan Khera over '3 passports' claim

Rinki Bhuyan, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday rejected allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera by calling them fabricated.

In a post on social media, she wrote, “Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi (You have fallen short not just in your political efforts, but also in AI generation and photoshopping).

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Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi.



I expected a spokesperson of a national party to exercise basic due diligence, rather than circulate poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents.



I will now be letting the… — Riniki Bhuyan Sharma (@rinikibsharma) April 5, 2026

“I expected a spokesperson of a national party to exercise basic due diligence, rather than circulate poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents,” she added.

“I will now be letting the law take over. Criminal charges are being initiated. We can continue this in court,” she said.

Her response followed allegations made by Khera at a press conference, where he claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds valid passports from three foreign countries — the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda — and said he had documentary evidence to support the charge.

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He cited details of a UAE Golden Card issued in Abu Dhabi in March 2022, an Antigua and Barbuda passport issued in August 2021, and an Egyptian passport issued in February 2022. Khera questioned how an Indian national could hold multiple foreign passports simultaneously, noting that Indian law does not permit dual citizenship. He also raised questions about whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah was aware of the alleged documents, and sought clarification on what he described as serious inconsistencies.

The allegations also prompted a sharp response from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who rejected the claims and termed them “malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies”. He said that both criminal and civil defamation proceedings would be initiated within 48 hours against the Congress leader.

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Speaking to reporters, Sarma said he was not obligated to respond to such allegations but added that he would be willing to place both his and his wife’s passports in the public domain if required by the people of Assam. He said the move to pursue legal action was necessary to ensure accountability for what he described as “reckless and defamatory statements”.

As the political exchange escalated, Sarma also drew parallels with what he termed unverified claims involving Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, suggesting that similar allegations could be made without substantiation.

“I have complete faith in the judiciary. Once the truth is established in a court of law, appropriate action will follow,” Sarma said, indicating that the matter would now be addressed through legal channels.

The episode has triggered a fresh political flashpoint between the ruling BJP in Assam and the Congress, with both sides sharpening their positions as the controversy moves towards a legal battle.