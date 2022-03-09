Physical activity may protect your brain as you age: Study

New research from the University of Georgia shows that physical activity can help protect your cognitive abilities as you age, without an intense exercise to make an impact.



The study titled 'Physical activity and fitness moderate the association between executive function and anti-correlated networks in the ageing brain' examined 51 older adults, tracking their physical activity and fitness measurements. The research participants performed tests specifically designed to measure cognitive functioning and underwent MRIs to assess brain functioning.



"This finding isn't saying, 'If you're older, you need to go out there and start running marathons. This is saying if you get more steps, if you're moving around your environment a little bit more, that can be helpful to your brain health and keep you more independent as you age," said Marissa Gogniat, lead researcher of the study.



The participants wore a device that measured the intensity of the wearer's physical activity, the number of steps taken and the distance covered.

The researchers assessed fitness through a six-minute walking test, during which participants walked as quickly as they could to cover the most distance possible within the time limit.



"We've always been told it's good to exercise, but I think this is some evidence that exercise can actually change your brain and that impacts the way you're able to function in your daily life," Gogniat said.



The study was the first to examine how brain networks interact with physical activity and fitness and impact the functions of the brain.



Researchers say it gives evidence that when people, whose brain networks aren't functioning optimally, engage in physical activity, there are improvements in their executive function and their independence.



The study concludes that people don't have to radically change their life, "Maybe just take the stairs on the way to work. Stand up and walk around a little bit more. That's where you get the most bang for your buck, not crazy, high-intensity exercise," said Gogniat.



(With agency inputs)