'Picture abhi baaki hai': Raghav Chadha counters AAP’s Punjab criticism, shares his Parliament highlights

The internal tensions within the Aam Aadmi Party escalated on Sunday after Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha publicly responded to criticism from his own party leaders, releasing a video compilation of his speeches to defend his record in Parliament.

Sharing a three-minute clip on social media, Chadha rejected allegations that he had neglected Punjab’s concerns.

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“To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that ‘Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament’, here is a small trailer Picture Abhi Baaki Hai,” he wrote.

To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that “Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament”, here is a small trailer…Picture Abhi Baaki Hai.



Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul❤️ pic.twitter.com/qdTMHK4sqU — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 5, 2026

He added, “Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul.”

AAP leadership questions Chadha’s record

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The pushback came after senior Punjab leaders within the party sharply criticised Chadha’s performance in Parliament.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, along with state unit chief Aman Arora and senior leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, said Chadha had not adequately raised state-specific issues.

Cheema said Chadha had not raised “even a single sensitive issue” concerning Punjab in Parliament, adding that his “inaction” went against the party’s principles.

Chadha showcases parliamentary interventions

In response, Chadha used the video to highlight his interventions on multiple public issues, including air pollution, rising airfares, gig workers’ rights and the 28-day validity of mobile prepaid plans.

He maintained that his parliamentary work reflects consistent engagement with public concerns, including those affecting Punjab, and signalled that he would continue raising such matters.

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Punjab issues flagged by party leaders

AAP’s Punjab leadership pointed to several unresolved financial and policy concerns that they said required stronger representation at the national level.

These include pending Rural Development Fund dues of around Rs 8,500 crore and GST-related losses estimated at nearly Rs 60,000 crore. Leaders also flagged reduced GST compensation, funding gaps under the National Health Mission, and delays in releasing Rs 1,600 crore in flood relief announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after last year’s floods.

Dhaliwal said flood-affected residents felt ignored and argued their concerns had not been raised effectively in Parliament.

Trigger: removal from key parliamentary role

The confrontation follows the party’s recent decision to remove Chadha from the post of Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha.

The leadership also wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, requesting that Chadha not be allocated time to speak in Parliament — a move seen as a clear escalation in the standoff.

Signs of wider strain within AAP

Chadha is the second AAP Rajya Sabha MP after Swati Maliwal to publicly fall out with the party leadership, pointing to broader internal tensions.

The exchange of accusations and counter-statements has exposed growing fault lines within the party, even as it remains in power in Punjab.