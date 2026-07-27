Pink City beats Chicago and Shanghai: Jaipur is the world's sixth happiest city in 2026

Time Out has released its World's Happiest Cities rankings for 2026, and India has a reason to celebrate. Jaipur has been named the sixth happiest city in the world, the only Indian city to break into the top 10 on a list compiled from responses by more than 24,000 people across the globe.

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The rankings are based on how residents rate their cities across a range of factors: food, culture, green spaces, nightlife, community spirit and overall happiness.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka was among those who shared the news on X, listing what he sees as the ingredients behind Jaipur's rise. "Timeless heritage, vibrant rich culture and traditions, amazing food, strong community & neighbourhood bonds, festivals, colours & celebrations all year, slower, livable pace & green spaces and warm hospitality & pride in its identity," he wrote.

Jaipur is world’s 6th happiest city:



• Timeless heritage 🏰

• Vibrant rich culture and traditions 🎭

• Amazing food 🍛

• Strong community & neighbourhood bonds 🤝

• Festivals, colours & celebrations all year 🎉

• Slower, livable pace & green spaces 🌳

• Warm hospitality &… pic.twitter.com/d5l8KBymM8 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 25, 2026

The full top 10

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Bath in the United Kingdom claimed the top spot, followed by Panama City, Guadalajara, Medellín and Kraków. Jaipur came in sixth, ahead of Chicago, Cape Town, Shanghai and Gothenburg.

About the Pink City

Founded in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, Jaipur is the capital of Rajasthan and one of the few pre-colonial cities in the world built on a grid plan. This distinction earned it UNESCO World Heritage status. It sits at one corner of India's Golden Triangle tourist circuit, alongside Delhi and Agra, and is known globally as the Pink City.

Its landmarks are as storied as its reputation. Hawa Mahal, with its 953 lattice windows designed to allow royal women to observe street life unseen. The City Palace, still a functioning royal residence. Jantar Mantar, a UNESCO-listed observatory that is home to the world's largest stone sundial. Amber Palace, famous for its mirror-clad Sheesh Mahal. Jaigarh Fort, which houses the world's largest wheeled cannon. And Nahargarh Fort, overlooking the city from the Aravalli hills.

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When to visit

October to March offers the most comfortable conditions, with temperatures ranging between 8°C and 32°C. The summer months of May to July, when temperatures regularly cross 40°C, are best avoided.