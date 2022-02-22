Piramal Museum of Art to celebrate S H Raza's centenary with exhibition of his works

Piramal Museum of Art on Tuesday announced its first physical art exhibition since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition, to be held from February 23-28, will celebrate the life and art of renowned artist Sayed Haider Raza on his 100th birth anniversary.



The exclusive showcase also has Raza's body of work from his time in Mumbai (then Bombay) from 1943 to 1950. The artworks feature the progressive philosophy that Raza embodied and captures the city through his lens in a then newly independent India full of hope and aspiration, a release said.



"To mark the occasion, India Post also unveiled a special cover celebrating the centenary of Raza with Piramal Museum of Art," it added.



The week long exhibition will be open for public viewing and features some never-before-seen works and select masterpieces from the Piramal Art Collection.



At the launch event, India Post's Maharashtra and Goa Chief Post Master General Veena Srinivas, Mumbai region's Post Master General Swati Pandey and Piramal Museum of Art Director Ashvin Rajagopalan unveiled the special commemorative cover on Raza.



"It gives us immense joy to announce the commencement of physical exhibitions by Piramal Museum of Art by commemorating one of India's finest artists, S H Raza. Raza's work echoes across the globe and his work on Mumbai capturing the vibrancy signifies the hope and optimism we have as we move towards normalcy," Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal said.



The exhibition will be open at Piramal Museum of Art at Piramal Aranya, Byculla in Mumbai.



Established in November 2015, Piramal Museum of Art is a state-of-the-art museum with its primary space in Lower Parel, two galleries in Byculla and Kurla, and Piramal Art Residency at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.

