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Planning a Goa trip? These beach activities could now land tourists with hefty fines up to ₹1 lakh

Planning a Goa trip? These beach activities could now land tourists with hefty fines up to ₹1 lakh

The state’s tourism department has issued fresh rules that classify 19 common tourist-spot activities as punishable "nuisances", with fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 11:24 AM IST
Planning a Goa trip? These beach activities could now land tourists with hefty fines up to ₹1 lakhGoa cracks down on tourist nuisances: beach parties, touts, littering. Penalties up to Rs 1 lakh, police to enforce new rules.

Goa tourists planning beach parties, unlicensed cruises or casual beachside services should be cautious this season. The state’s tourism department has issued fresh rules that classify 19 common tourist-spot activities as punishable "nuisances", with fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh.

Issued by tourism director Kedar Naik, the order is aimed at protecting beaches and tourist zones while giving police and tourism officials clearer power to act immediately, without waiting for a formal complaint. The new framework is expected to curb illegal operations, public disorder and environmental damage across Goa’s popular coastal stretches.

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So what exactly is off-limits now? Here's the traveller's cheat sheet:

- Unlicensed beach parties or events.
- Hiring unregistered guides or masseurs.
- Buying cruise or water-sports tickets from unofficial counters.
- Drinking in places where it is not permitted.
- Cooking and littering outside designated areas.
- Running unauthorised river cruises or water sports.
- Blocking emergency or beach-cleaning vehicles.
- Driving on the sand.
- Dumping waste, sewage, chemicals, or oil near or on the beach.
- Touting by “masseurs, vagabonds, hawkers” offering unauthorised services to tourists.

Penalties and legal action

Anyone caught violating the new rules could face a penalty starting at ₹5,000 and going up to ₹1 lakh, depending on the nature of the offence. In addition to the fine, offenders may also be prosecuted under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with failure to comply with an order issued by a public official.

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The state hopes the new provisions will discourage illegal operators and help preserve Goa’s beach environment for visitors and locals alike.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 3, 2026 11:24 AM IST
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