Planning a Goa trip? These beach activities could now land tourists with hefty fines up to ₹1 lakh

Goa tourists planning beach parties, unlicensed cruises or casual beachside services should be cautious this season. The state’s tourism department has issued fresh rules that classify 19 common tourist-spot activities as punishable "nuisances", with fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh.
Issued by tourism director Kedar Naik, the order is aimed at protecting beaches and tourist zones while giving police and tourism officials clearer power to act immediately, without waiting for a formal complaint. The new framework is expected to curb illegal operations, public disorder and environmental damage across Goa’s popular coastal stretches.