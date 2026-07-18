Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Planning a mountain workation? This Blinkit delivery in Manali reveals one catch you can't ignore

Planning a mountain workation? This Blinkit delivery in Manali reveals one catch you can't ignore

A video by content creator Akhil Dhruv showed just how far quick-commerce has travelled, and what it still can't do.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 18, 2026 2:55 PM IST
Planning a mountain workation? This Blinkit delivery in Manali reveals one catch you can't ignoreThe video captured Akhil placing a Blinkit order from a secluded mountain cottage in Manali, where the app showed a ‘25-minute’ delivery estimate.
SUMMARY
  • Akhil Dhruv ordered milk and noodles from a secluded Manali cottage
  • Blinkit showed a 25-minute estimate despite the steep Himalayan terrain
  • The rider could reach only the nearest motorable road below

Picture a quiet morning in Manali: a rustic wooden balcony, mist-covered peaks in the distance, a laptop open for work and a cup of coffee close at hand. Then comes a small interruption with outsized consequences — the milk and instant noodles are finished. In a metro such as Delhi, that would usually mean a few taps on a phone and a delivery in minutes. In the mountains, however, the same errand turned into a much longer story. A video by content creator Akhil Dhruv showed just how far quick-commerce has travelled, and what it still can't do.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The video captured Akhil placing a Blinkit order from a secluded mountain cottage in Manali, where the app showed a ‘25-minute’ delivery estimate. But as the clip made clear, delivery motorcycles cannot climb steep, unpaved Himalayan dirt tracks, and the process needed a compromise. 

What followed was less a routine grocery run and more a 2-kilometre cardio fetch quest. Akhil swapped his slippers for sturdy hiking boots and set out on a 1 km trek down a steep, winding path from his remote stay. On the way, he navigated past livestock and even befriended a stray dog before reaching the nearest motorable road.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akhil Dhruv (@dhruv_franky)

There, he met the delivery rider, who arrived with Blinkit’s yellow bag, and the handoff was completed. The more demanding part came next. With groceries in hand, Akhil made the 1 km return uphill, a climb that took about 15 minutes. The episode showed that ‘instant delivery’ in the mountains can still depend on a customer’s willingness to do some of the journey on foot.

Advertisement

As digital nomads head to parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, quick-commerce companies are expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 tourist centres to serve travellers who want to stay in the hills without giving up access to urban conveniences. At the same time, the experience underlined the limits of doorstep delivery in remote terrain. For those planning a mountain workation, road access remains crucial when ordering essentials online, and off-grid properties may require coordination with delivery partners at a safer meeting point on the main road.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 18, 2026 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today