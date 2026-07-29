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Planning an Uttarakhand trip? Prayagraj may soon get a direct train to Kathgodam; here's why it matters

Planning an Uttarakhand trip? Prayagraj may soon get a direct train to Kathgodam; here's why it matters

The new service aims to cut travel time and eliminate the need for passengers to leave at Bareilly, Rampur or Moradabad and complete the final stretch by road.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 6:45 AM IST
Planning an Uttarakhand trip? Prayagraj may soon get a direct train to Kathgodam; here's why it mattersPassengers to get direct train option to Kathgodam from Prayagraj

Preparations have begun to introduce a direct train between Prayagraj and Kathgodam, with Northern Central Railway (NCR) preparing a formal proposal for submission to the Railway Board. The planned service would run via Kasganj, Badaun and Bareilly, providing a direct rail link between the Sangam City and Kathgodam — the nearest major railway station for visiting the Kumaon region in Uttarakhand.

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Tourism boost and smoother travel

The new service aims to cut travel time and eliminate the need for passengers to leave at Bareilly, Rampur or Moradabad and complete the final stretch by road. The direct connection is expected to benefit pilgrims and tourists travelling from Prayagraj to popular destinations in Kumaon, while also offering an additional travel option for passengers bound for Bareilly and Kasganj.

Political support and administrative push

The idea gained attention after a key meeting last month between NCR’s general manager and regional members of Parliament, where the route was highlighted as a priority. Following the meeting, railway administrators reportedly adopted a positive stance and instructed officials to draft the official proposal for the Railway Board.

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"I have sent the proposal to run a direct train from Prayagraj to Kathgodam to the Northern Central Railway headquarters. Officials have assured me that the proposal is being forwarded to the Railway Board," says Phulpur MP Praveen Patel.

READ ALSO: Kanwar Yatra 2026: Special trains from Delhi to Haridwar, mela services, traffic diversions and bus details — complete guide

Operational and passenger benefits

The proposed route via Kasganj, Badaun and Bareilly was chosen to balance operational feasibility with passenger demand. Besides saving time for long-distance travellers, the new train could reduce road congestion on the Rampur–Kathgodam and Bareilly–Kathgodam corridors and improve connectivity for devotees and holidaymakers travelling to Uttarakhand.

The proposal is now being finalised by NCR and will be forwarded to the Railway Board for approval and scheduling. If cleared, detailed timetables, coach composition and frequency will be announced subsequently.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 6:45 AM IST
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