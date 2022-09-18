Planning to visit the US? You may have to wait for over two years for tourist visa

Those planning to visit the United States may have to wait for over two years as the waiting period for the US tourist visa has now reached over two years. The waiting period differs based on different cities and visa categories respectively.

For all four metro cities, the waiting period for visitor visas is over 700 days - 758 calendar days for Delhi, 752 days for Mumbai, 738 for Kolkata, and 617 for Chennai, according to Mint. Calendar days mean every day on the calendar, including weekends and public holidays.

For student visas, the waiting period is almost the same at 444 days for three cities - Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. In Chennai's case, the waiting period for the student visa is a little higher to 450 days, while this number is lowest for Kolkata (50) days, the report said.

For Chennai, the waiting period for visitor visas is 617 days and for student/exchange visitor visas is 450 days. For all other non-immigrant visas, the waiting period is 403 days.

For US visas, the waiting period for Indian cities is far higher than that of other international cities like London and Paris. The UK's London has a waiting period of 190 days for visitor visas, 15 days for student/exchange visitor visas, and 80 days for all other non-immigrant categories.

For France’s Paris, the waiting period for visitor visas is 520 days, student/exchange visitor visas are 8 days and for all other non-immigrant visas is 220 days. Italy's Rome, too, has a waiting period of just 170 calendar days for visitor visas, only four calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas, and 10 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

For Tokyo, Japan's capital city, the waiting period for all types of non-immigrant visas is only two days.