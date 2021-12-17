PM Modi awarded with Bhutan’s highest civilian honour, Order of the Druk Gyalpo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Bhutan’s highest civilian honour, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. The Twitter handle of Prime Minister of Bhutan stated: Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo.

According to a Facebook post by the Prime Minister’s Office in Bhutan, the honour was conferred keeping in mind the “unconditional friendship and support” extended by PM Modi to the neighbouring country in the past years, especially during the pandemic.

Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo.https://t.co/hD3mihCtSv@PMOIndia @Indiainbhutan pic.twitter.com/ru69MpDWlq — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) December 17, 2021

“HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person (sic),” the Bhutan PMO stated in a Facebook post.

India had provided Bhutan with assistance multiple times during the pandemic. PM Modi, in April, had tweeted: “Exchanged thoughts with@PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering on the evolving COVID-19 situation in our region. His Majesty The King and Lyonchhen are leading Bhutan's efforts admirably. India will stand by our close friend and neighbour in fighting the effects of the pandemic.”

According to the Indian High Commission, India had sent in nine consignments of medical supplies and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in the March-December 2020 period. “Standing shoulder to shoulder with Bhutan during times of Covid-19! 9 consignments containing RT-PCR test kits, a portable X-Ray machine, medical supplies and PPE equipment were handed over during March-December 2020,” the Indian High Commission tweeted in January.

"Pleased to receive additional 400,000 doses of Covishield, making possible the nationwide rollout of our vaccination programme. People of Bhutan and I remain grateful@narendramodi," Tshering said in a separate tweet in March.

