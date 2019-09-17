scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PM Modi turns 69: Wishes pour in from well-wishers, supporters on birthday

PM Modi birthday: The Prime Minister will also meet his mother Heeraben Modi to seek her blessings.

PM Modi birthday: He will also meet his mother to seek her blessings PM Modi birthday: He will also meet his mother to seek her blessings

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 69 years today, his supporters and well-wishers have flooded social media with their wishes and blessings. PM Modi is currently in Ahmedabad, where he will visit the Sardar Sarovar dam, and will witness the water level reaching full reservoir capacity of 138.68 metres. The Prime Minister will also meet top officials of Jungle Safari and Tourist Park constructed near the dam. He will address a public meeting in the district too.

PM Modi is also likely to visit Garudeshwar Dutt Mandir in Kevadiya before returning for Delhi at 12 pm. The Prime Minister will also meet his mother Heeraben Modi to seek her blessings. He is also scheduled to perform Narmada Aarti at the river Narmada and take part in Namami Devi Narmade festival that is being organised across the state to mark Sardar Sarovar reaching full capacity.

PM Modi reached Ahmedabad at 11 pm on Monday and spent the night at Raj Bhawan. He was received by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

On Tuesday morning, PM Modi's supporters, well-wishers and party members wished the leader on his birthday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished him and said that he has been instrumental in building and strengthening India's position in the comity of nations, while Home Minister Amit Shah said that his efforts and his promise to make the life the every Indian better has been an inspiration to all.

"Inspired by your untiring efforts to serve our nation. Your dedication, eye for detail and perseverance to make India realise its true potential are the hallmark of your leadership," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also read: What is Howdy Modi? Check timing, details of PM Modi-Donald Trump event in US

Also read: Trump to join PM Modi in Houston's 'Howdy, Modi!' event on September 22, says White House

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos