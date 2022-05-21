PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Modi tweeted, "On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi."

Rajiv Gandhi served as the 6th prime minister of India (from 1984 to 1989) and was also the youngest ever to hold the office. He took charge as India’s new prime minister after the assassination of his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Rajiv Gandhi was born in Bombay on August 20, 1944, to politician, freedom fighter Feroze Gandhi and former PM Indira Gandhi. His maternal grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of India.

Rajiv Gandhi had also served as the Congress general secretary before becoming the prime minister of India. His wife, Sonia Gandhi took charge of the Congress party and became the party president in the year 1998.

The former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by the terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.