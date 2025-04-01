PM Modi, Ratan Tata, Raj Bhan, Ramanujan: Bill Gates on the Indians he would like to invite for dinner

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates was asked by podcaster Raj Shamani to name Indians he would like to invite for dinner. “There are so many incredible talents,” said Gates as he struggled to name three individuals.

In his podcast ‘Figuring Out’, Raj Shamani asked Gates to name three Indians – dead or alive – he would like to invite for dinner. Gates said he gets to meet some “incredible people” and went on to name Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata, Raj Bhan (Maharaj Kishan Bhan), and Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Related Articles

“Well, I get to spend time with, you know, some incredible people in India, you know. I get time with the Prime Minister and understand his vision and how we fit into that 2047 ambition and how everything is lining up to try to achieve that. I got to meet the great scientist Raj Bhan, who created the Department of Biotechnology,” he said.

“There was a mathematician, Ramanujan, who I would have loved to have met because he was almost mysterious how he was so genius at what he was able to do,” he added.

“I got to work with Ratan Tata, I'm getting to work with all of the amazing philanthropists and a lot of the innovators here,” he further added.

Gates said he gets to meet entrepreneurs running small companies, and the ones using artificial intelligence in health, some profit and some non-profit.

“So, it’d be hard for me to pick, there's, there's so many incredible talents,” he said.

Gates further spoke about India’s entrepreneurship boom, the principles that have shaped his life, global funding, scientific hurdles, as well as technology, AI, the next pandemic, and his work ethic.