PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) on Monday. Due to COVID-19, the certificates will be given digitally using blockchain technology. This technology will be used for the first time to give certificates of awardees.



Each awardee will receive a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners.



According to an official statement, the event will start at 11.30 am.



The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given to children between the ages of five and 15 with exceptional abilities, outstanding achievements in innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, and scholastic achievements and bravery.



President Ram Nath Kovind confers the award in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan each year. However, due to the pandemic, it was not possible to organise the award ceremony and hence Prime Minister Modi will virtually interact with the winners.



This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022.



Union Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani and Minister of State Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai will be present during the event.