PM Modi to participate in One Ocean Summit on February 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level segment of One Ocean Summit on February 11 at around 2:30 pm through a video message.



The high-level segment of the Summit will also be attended by several Heads of States and Governments, including Germany, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Canada, among others.



The One Ocean Summit is organised by France from 9-11 February, in Brest, France. It will be held in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.



The objective of the Summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.



Meanwhile, Modi today urged people eligible to vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to participate in the exercise enthusiastically.



The voting process in Uttar Pradesh began today with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

