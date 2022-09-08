PM Modi to unveil Central Vista Project's 'Kartavya Path' | Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also all set to inaugurate the new look of Delhi’s Central Vista in a special event today at 7 pm. The Rajpath, which covers the area between Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and India Gate, is now Kartavya Path. The PM will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.
The grand redevelopment of the power corridor of India that now has a new Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, and a revamped three-km-long iconic Kartavya Path from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate began in December 2020.
These steps are in line with the prime minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset', said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement.
Central Vista inauguration: Delhi Police has issued alerts on traffic and bus diversions for the day. The DTC has also been asked to offer 'park and ride' facilities from certain points.
Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited have executed the redevelopment of the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. The project was tendered at Rs 477 crore. The CPWD has set up five vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed and two blocks near the India Gate with eight shops each. Some states have shown their interest to set up their food stalls.
However, to date, only two projects, the New Parliament Building with the tendered cost of Rs 862 crore and the Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue with the tendered cost of Rs 477 crore have been awarded and works are underway. Expenditure incurred on these two projects till March 2021 is Rs 195 crore and the budget provision for 2021-22 is Rs 790 crore.
Around Rs 20,000 crore is estimated to cover all the planned development/ redevelopment works. The actual cost of the other projects which are part of the Central Vista Development/Redevelopment Master Plan will be known after detailed project reports are prepared for each of these projects.
Central Vista Project, a wider scheme to transform the face of Delhi’s Lutyens area, is testimony to the spirit of ‘Make in India’, claims the government of India. The move is part of a continuous and conscious effort by the prime minister to shed the baggage of colonial legacy and colonial symbols and replace those with Indian traditions and strategic thought, said the government. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in several phases by 2026.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement, said, that over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. It lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space.
Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking, PMO highlighted. "The redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character," it added.
The revamped avenue, which is part of the larger Central Vista Redevelopment project, also includes a new Parliament building that is expected to be functional later this year, the building of a Common Central Secretariat, new buildings for the IGNCA, official residences for the Vice President and the Prime Minister, relocation of National Museum in North & South Block.
