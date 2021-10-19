PM Modi to visit UP's Kushinagar on Oct 20, inaugurate host of projects

On October 20th, at around 10 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. Subsequently, at around 11:30 AM, he will participate in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at Mahaparinirvana Temple. Thereafter, at around 1:15 PM, the Prime Minister will attend a public function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Kushinagar.

Modi will visit the Mahaparinirvana temple to offer archana and chivar to the reclining statue of Lord Buddha and also plant a Bodhi tree sapling.

The Prime Minister will participate in an event, organised to mark Abhidhamma Day. The day symbolises the end of three-month rainy retreat for the Buddhist Monks, during which they stay at one place in vihara and monastery and pray.

The event will also be attended by eminent monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan and Cambodia, as well as ambassadors of various countries.

PM Modi will also walk through the exhibition of Paintings of Ajanta frescoes, Buddhist Sutra Calligraphy and Buddhist artefacts excavated from Vadnagar and other sites in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister will participate in a public function at Barwa Jangal, where he will lay the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College, Kushinagar.

The medical college will be built at a cost of over Rs 280 crore. The Medical college will have a 500 bed hospital and provide admissions to 100 students in MBBS course in academic session 2022-2023.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 12 development projects worth over Rs 180 crore.