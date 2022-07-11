PM Modi unveils 6.5m high National Emblem cast on new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 11, unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new parliament building. The 6.5 metre high bronze National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building weighs around 9,500 kg and the whole steel structure that would support the emblem weighs nearly 6,500 kg.

PM Modi also interacted with the workers involved in the work of the new Parliament. The massive bronze emblem underwent eight stages of production — from its conceptualisation to the final installation.

The National Emblem is made of bronze weighing 9500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.

According to Union Minister of Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri, the construction of the new Parliament building will be completed by October this year.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last month stated that the winter session of the Sabha will likely be in the new Parliament building. "Our endeavour is to start the winter session in the new building of Parliament and the new building will clearly show the picture of a self-reliant India," Birla said. "From a technical and security point of view, this new building is far ahead of the old Parliament building. But the old building of Parliament will also remain a part of it."

In May, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee had appealed to Modi to name the new Parliament building, which is currently under construction, after former President APJ Abdul Kalam to send a 'message' about country's communal harmony.

"We would like to request PM Narendra Modi to name the new parliament building after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, which will send a message about country's communal amity," DPCC chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said.



