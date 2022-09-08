PM Modi unveils Central Vista Project's 'Kartavya Path'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new look of Delhi’s Central Vista in a special event today at 7 pm. The Rajpath, which covers the area between Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and India Gate, is now Kartavya Path. The PM has also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

The grand redevelopment of the power corridor of India that now has a new Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, and a revamped three-km-long iconic Kartavya Path from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate began in December 2020.

These steps are in line with the prime minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset', said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement.