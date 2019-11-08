PM Modi warns billionaire about trolls; says will test his meditation skills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joked to billionaire philanthropist Ray Dalio that the trolling he would receive for his words of praise would test his meditation skills. He quipped that bracing the trolls will enable him to be "like a ninja".

PM Modi was replying to Dalio who called him "one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world". "My friend Ray Dalio, the trolling after these words of praise would give you the best opportunity to test your meditation skills and being "like a Ninja."! On a more serious note, the points below make for a healthy discussion, in the spirit of being radically open minded," he said.

My friend @RayDalio, the trolling after these words of praise would give you the best opportunity to test your meditation skills and being "like a Ninja."! On a more serious note, the points below make for a healthy discussion, in the spirit of being radically open minded. https://t.co/5fXkYZdSfu - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

Dalio had shared a video of a discussion between the two after PM Modi's keynote address at the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event in Saudi Arabia. The event is also known as the Davos in the Desert because of all the high profile personalities who participate.

PM Modi's quip on meditation came as the discussion began with how Dalio and the leader both are great proponents of meditation and its benefits.

A large number of Twitter users called out Dalio for calling PM Modi one of the best leaders. Dalio responded by saying that he will not get into geopolitical policies but he believes that Modi is one of the best because of the way he brought the nation together from people in "abject poverty to rich business leaders".

"He is doing that by providing both basics and cutting edge digital technologies as part of his mission for India's direction. For example his government built more than 100 million toilets which reduced diseases potentially saving approximately 300,000 lives by some estimates," said Dalio. PM Modi replied to his tweet and said that to empower so many Indians, especially women, has been one of the most satisfying efforts of their tenure. "The credit for the same goes to the people of India who made these movements their own and drove the transformation," said the leader.

The mandate people blessed our team with has been unseen for decades. A full five year government coming back to office with a majority was last seen many many years ago. A cross section of people, across regions, religions, languages, age groups and occupations have blessed us. https://t.co/HZiQEX1oON - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

Dalio had further tweeted that PM Modi won the election with a big mandate and has a good chance of creating revolutionary outcomes with the broad support of people. PM Modi replied, "The mandate people blessed our team with has been unseen for decades. A full five year government coming back to office with a majority was last seen many, many years ago. A cross section of people, across regions, religions, languages, age groups and occupations has blessed us."

