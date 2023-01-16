PM Modi's roadshow in Delhi from 3 pm today: Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road among roads to avoid

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up to hold grand roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday starting 3 pm, eight roads, including Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways), Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Imtiaz Khan Marg, Jai Singh Road, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, and Bangla Sahib Lane, will be closed from 2.30 pm to 5pm.

Sharing the advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to plan their day accordingly.

They further informed that Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (Sunheri Masjid to Rail Bhawan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chemsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow.

Traffic will be diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg.

It has further listed out instructions to general public. These include:

- People are advised to avoid the above-mentioned roads or stretches and the area where the roadshow will be taken out.

- The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT and Indira Gandhi International Airport should leave with sufficient time at hand to accomodate possible delays on the route.

- Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads.

- Park your vehicles only in designated parking lots.

- Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic.

- In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police.

Modi's roadshow is part of a two-day BJP national executive meeting which will be held at NDMC Convention Centre here starting today.

