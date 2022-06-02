PM to attend ground breaking ceremony for investors summit in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on June 3 this year, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement today.

The agenda for the PM in Uttar Pradesh is to reach Lucknow and attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit. This is would be followed up by the Prime Minister visiting Pathri Mata Mandir in Kanpur along with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. The PM and the President will also visit Dr. Ambedkar Bhawan which would be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra.

As per the PMO’s statement, PM Modi will set up the foundation of 1406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore.

The ventures envelop assorted segments like Farming and United, IT and Hardware, MSME, Fabricating, Renewable Vitality, Pharma, Tourism, Resistance & Aviation, Handloom & Materials, etc. The ceremony will be attended to by the best industry pioneers in the country, the PMO’s statement said.