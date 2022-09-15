PM's economic advisor Bibek Debroy orders Philips Iron on Amazon, gets a brush instead; here's what happened next

It is not uncommon to order something on Amazon and receive something else entirely different. But what if this happens to the Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister? Well, something similar did occur to Dr. Bibek Debroy, who said in a tweet that he ordered a Philips iron via Amazon but ended up receiving a brush and an object resembling the top of a conch-shell.

He wrote, “Have written limericks when others suffered. Now at the receiving end. Ordered a Philips iron through Amazon, as shown in the box. Inside the box, no iron. Instead, some kind of brush and an unidentified object, resembling top of a conch-shell.”

Debroy, who is known to be not just a veteran economist but also an ace litterateur as well, wrote in a reply to his tweet, "We ordered an iron in a box. As delivered, something to the fox. Between Philips and Amazon The responsibility will drag on, But customer service needs to detox."

Have written limericks when others suffered. Now at the receiving end. Ordered a Philips iron through Amazon, as shown in the box. Inside the box, no iron. Instead, some kind of brush and an unidentified object, resembling top of a conch-shell. pic.twitter.com/N96hFojbKI — Bibek Debroy (@bibekdebroy) September 14, 2022

The Economic Advisor reverted to a user with a limerick as well. A user named Amit Paranjape wrote, "I am sure the customer response will be 'faster from start to finish.'" To this, Debroy reverted, "Will customer response be faster or a complete disaster? Without a start, there is no finish. But reputation does diminish, with service yet to master."

Other users too chimed in and shared their take on the incident. A user went the Debroy route and wrote, "A person with a high-sounding designation, Found, much to his consternation, That products bought online, are sometime not worth a dime, Like the rest of India-got no explanation."

Amazon was quick to respond to his grievances on Twitter and said they would get this checked right away and assured that their team will assist him on the matter.

