Prabhas' Radhe Shyam first movie in the world to launch trailer in metaverse

After social networking and gaming, movies have also reached the metaverse now! Radhe Shyam, starring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, claims to be the first movie ever to launch its trailer in the Metaverse.

History has been made! For the first time ever in the history of cinema, a film trailer has been launched in the metaverse. Click on the link for an enthralling experience! #RadheShyamOnMetaversehttps://t.co/J3BCANbeEf — Radhe Shyam (@RadheShyamFilm) March 3, 2022



Metaverse, which is often considered as the next step in the evolution of Internet, is a network of three-dimensional virtual environments dedicated to social interaction.



The movie, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, had the most unique trailer launch to date in Indian cinematic history on Thursday. The trailer was launched on the Spatial IO platform in the Radhe Shyam World. Over 90,000 people attended the event online.







The love story is set to be released on March 11 over 10,000 screens across the world.



This is not the first time Indian pop culture ventured into the Metaverse. Celebrated Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi became the first Indian artist to perform in the Metaverse on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day on January 26, this year.



Mehendi took the stage on Partynite Metaverse for over 14 minutes, that was also streamed on his YouTube channel.