Prabhas’ uncle and 'rebel star' Krishnam Raju passes away at 83

Veteran Tollywood actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju has passed away at the age of 83. Raju, who’s also 'Bahubali' star Prabhas’ uncle, is survived by his wife and three daughters. Popularly known as the 'Rebel Star' of Telugu movies, Raju, took his last breath on Sunday early morning at 3.25 am in Hyderabad. His last rights will be performed tomorrow.

Raju has acted in more than 180 movies in a career spanning over five decades. He acted in films ranging from social, family, romantic and thriller movies to historical and mythological movies. His successful movies are 'Amara Deepam', 'Sita Ramulu’ and 'Katakataala Rudraiah.’

The late actor had also won the Andhra Pradesh government's Nandi Award two times and won the Filmfare best actor award for 'Tandra Paparayudu' in 1986. He also was awarded the Filmfare South Lifetime Achievement award in 2006.

Raju was born on January 20, 1940, in the West Godavari district. His debut film was 'Chilaka Gorinka,’ released in 1966. He had played the anti-hero in some movies. He produced several movies under his banner 'Gopi Krishna Movies.'

In the late 1990s, Krishnam Raju became active in politics and joined Bharatiya Janata Party. He was elected to the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Kakinada and Narasapuram constituencies, respectively. He served as a Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs in the Vajpayee Government from 1999 to 2004.

In March 2009, he joined Chiranjeevi-founded Praja Rajyam Party and contested for the MP seat for the Rajahmundry constituency in the 2009 general elections. However, he lost.

Saddened to learn about the demise of one of the most popular stars of Telugu Cinema, Rebel star Sri Krishnam Raju Garu



My wholehearted condolences to Prabhas Garu, his family members & friends



Rest in peace #KrishnamRaju Garu 🙏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 11, 2022

I am at loss of words! #KrishnamRaju my brother. — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) September 11, 2022

Very sad to learn of the passing away of the legendary #KrishnamRaju garu.. my few meetings with him have always been him being so humble kind and generous..Prayers of strength to Prabhas and his family.. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) September 11, 2022

A Bad Morning! Truly shocking..

Hard to believe that #KrishnamRaju garu is more!



REST IN PEACE SIR



My deepest condolences to Prabhas Anna, family and friends! pic.twitter.com/9HpTSPsI8E — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) September 11, 2022

A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 will miss your Presence and Motivational words always… @UVKrishnamRaju #KrishnamRaju 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0a4bhAik0r — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 11, 2022