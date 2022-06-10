Pre-monsoon shower lashes Mumbai; here's how Mumbaikars reacted

Several parts of Mumbai, like Borivali, Goregaon, and Powai, were hit with thundershowers on Thursday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is likely to hit Maharashtra in the next two days. Due to heavy rainfall, traffic in certain parts of Mumbai was briefly halted, according to an India Today report.

As the city relaxed under the pre-monsoon showers, bringing a respite from the summer heat, the Mumbaikars took to social media and reacted with memes, images and videos.

That one friend in every group as soon as it starts raining:#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/voISNVGK6A — Andy (@iamandy1987) June 9, 2022

According to the predictions of the weather department, Maharashtra was likely to experience lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty wind in certain isolated areas of Mumbai, Thane, and Jalgaon among others.

The weather department has also predicted that Mumbai is likely to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the following two days as well.