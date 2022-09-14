President Droupadi Murmu to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

India's President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom (UK) on September 17-19, 2022 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India. President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the unfortunate demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, passed away on September 8, 2022.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12, 2022 to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday, September 11, 2022. In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. As Head of the Commonwealth, she played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world.

World leaders attending the state funeral have been told that they cannot use their own state cars to arrive at the service at Westminster Abbey scheduled for 11am local time and would instead be taken by bus from a site in west London. As Westminster Abbey will be packed for the event, it will be impossible for more than a single, senior representative per country and their spouse to attend, the FCDO noted in the official protocol message regarding the event, PTI reported.

(With inputs from Poulomi Saha)

