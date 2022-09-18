President Murmu, 500 world leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London

President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in England's capital London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II. She will offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government. President Murmu, who arrived on Saturday evening, will join around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and royals from across the globe.

"President Droupadi Murmu arrives in London to attend the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, passed away on September 8, aged 96. Her state funeral is scheduled at the Westminster Abbey on Monday at 11 am local time.

Representatives of the Commonwealth and Realms will also be among the congregation at Monday's funeral service. However, among the countries that haven't been invited to the Queen's state funeral are Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan.

President Murmu is also invited to a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace, ahead of Monday's funeral service. All visiting heads of government, state, and overseas official guests are also expected at the "official state event".

Murmu, on Sunday, is likely to visit Westminster Hall, where the Queen's coffin is Lying-in-State, and Lancaster House nearby to sign a condolence book.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service

The Queen's Lying-in-State will close hours before the ceremony to members of the public queuing for the past few days.

The gates to Abbey will open at 8 am local time on Monday for the visiting dignitaries and guests invited to the funeral, which will include hundreds of people who were recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours earlier this year.

Under the plans in place for the day, all heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, are expected to gather at a central venue and travel under "collective arrangements" to the Abbey.

The state funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland reading "lessons".

India mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death

India held a day of national mourning on September 11 over Queen Elizabeth II's death. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey India's condolences.

President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and PM Modi expressed their condolences. Modi remembered her as a "stalwart" and said she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life".

