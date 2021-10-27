Print, electric, digital, TV channels must display Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo: I&B ministry

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has issued an advisory to all print, electronic media, digital media and private TV channels to display the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo during news programmes, reports and bulletins. This is a mandate especially when reporting on matters relating to 75 years of India’s independence so that “viewers may be informed about the campaign and they take forward the spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ envisaged under the Mahotsav,” as per the Ministry’s notification.

.@MIB_India issues advisory to all print, electronic media, digital media, and private TV channels to display the #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav logo during news programmes, reports, and bulletins pic.twitter.com/pvW6ovwliC — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 27, 2021

It also states that this logo should be used during the period of celebrations so that Indians are apprised of “India’s rich history and commitment to a bright future.” It added, “Private media has consistently taken the lead in celebrating India’s patriotic spirit and national achievements." The Amrit Mahotsav logo can be downloaded from the official website – amritmahotsav.nic.in in JPG, PNG and PDF formats.

The Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12, 2021, which began a 75 week countdown to the 75th anniversary, and will end on August 15, 2023. The Amrit Mahotsav celebrations started from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad from March 12.

As per the press release, this event celebrates the glorious history of our freedom struggle and journey of socio-cultural, political and economic progress over the last 75 years. Various activities and events are being undertaken by the Central and state governments, civil society and other organisations under the five pillars of this Mahotsav– The Freedom Struggle, Ideas @75, Achievements@75, Actions@75, and Resolve@75.

